Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $574.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $550.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $577.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

