First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires 2,690 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,481 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,415,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $638,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,158 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,209,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,930 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,707,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,339 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.35.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $119.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $215.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

