Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,242,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,087,000 after acquiring an additional 67,266 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Cummins by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.42.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $340.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.68. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

