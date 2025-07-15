Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,606 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $153,436,000 after buying an additional 46,087 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $316.90 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.19.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

