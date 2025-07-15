Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s 8th Largest Position

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,443 shares of company stock worth $36,298,548. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $182.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

