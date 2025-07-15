Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 3,218 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $222.59 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.85. The company has a market capitalization of $124.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

