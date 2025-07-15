Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $12.27 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 0.8% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $283.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $181.81 and a 12 month high of $296.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.87 and its 200 day moving average is $252.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.06.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

