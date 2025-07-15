Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Lifted by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $63,109,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $1,747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,533,972,000 after buying an additional 889,286 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.9%

BX opened at $163.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.18.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,819,775.92. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone bought 1,660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,005. This represents a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

