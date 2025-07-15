Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,721,882,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $501,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,068 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,041,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,076 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,106 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $204,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $154.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $211.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $537,546.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Loop Capital lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.39.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

