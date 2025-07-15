Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE stock opened at $181.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.63 and a 200 day moving average of $168.06. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $183.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.58.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $689,253.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 48,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,737.60. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total value of $283,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,511.24. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,749 shares of company stock worth $40,942,387. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

