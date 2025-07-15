Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 56.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DVN. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.48.

Shares of DVN traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $32.65. 1,225,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,224,746. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Devon Energy by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

