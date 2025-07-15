Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Reduced by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,864 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,004,000 after purchasing an additional 173,385 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,693,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,715,000 after purchasing an additional 145,622 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,541,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,152,000 after purchasing an additional 317,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,314,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $201.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $219.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

