Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average is $83.16. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $90.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.