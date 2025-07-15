Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Increased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $49,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $307.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $309.06. The company has a market cap of $505.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.