Grange Capital LLC Invests $281,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Grange Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,337,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,773,000 after buying an additional 946,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,570,000 after buying an additional 871,218 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,422,000 after buying an additional 510,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,013,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,181,000 after buying an additional 505,834 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average is $62.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $67.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

