Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $24,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,584,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,761,576,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,172,423,000 after buying an additional 3,970,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,053,614,000 after buying an additional 687,711 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,292,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,885,454,000 after buying an additional 428,502 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,766,238,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday. Daiwa America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $614.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $713.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $635.21 and its 200 day moving average is $597.55. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $437.37 and a 1 year high of $726.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

