KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Lowered to Hold Rating by Citigroup

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

KKR opened at $139.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.19. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 1,150,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $137,826,186.20. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 73,006,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,746,121,435.60. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $205,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $453,525,208.20. This represents a 31.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,435,314,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $844,137,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,918.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,393,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $507,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,584,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 114.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,575,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

