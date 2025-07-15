Melfa Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Melfa Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth $253,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 457,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 44,752 shares in the last quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth $242,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $43.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

