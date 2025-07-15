Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 383 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.3%

AEP stock opened at $105.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $89.84 and a one year high of $110.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.68%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

