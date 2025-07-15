Top Value Stocks To Follow Now – July 14th

Invesco QQQ, Circle Internet Group, and UnitedHealth Group are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that trade at prices below their fundamental worth, as measured by metrics like price-to-earnings, price-to-book or dividend yields. They typically belong to established businesses with stable cash flows or asset bases that investors believe the market has undervalued. Buyers of value stocks expect the share price to rise when the market corrects this mispricing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $555.96. The stock had a trading volume of 30,065,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,386,385. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $557.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $527.06 and its 200-day moving average is $505.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of Circle Internet Group stock traded up $11.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.46. 13,179,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,543,117. Circle Internet Group has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $298.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -15,683.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRCL

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $300.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,975,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706,067. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.94. The stock has a market cap of $272.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Further Reading