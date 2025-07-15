McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 1,840.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total transaction of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,677.72. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $895,190.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,043.30. This represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,242,862. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cfra Research cut shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $706.83.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $716.46 on Tuesday. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The stock has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $715.87 and a 200-day moving average of $664.28.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

