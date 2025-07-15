Concord Asset Management LLC VA Boosts Holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,762 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.67, for a total value of $584,257.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,955,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,501,823.22. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,142 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $299,603.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 136,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,895,776.40. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,534 shares of company stock worth $10,028,795. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.16.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $259.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.94. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

