Concord Asset Management LLC VA Buys 35,021 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 265.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,021 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $144.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

