First Command Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $135.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.38. The stock has a market cap of $185.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.19.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

