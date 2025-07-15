Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $874,258,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,232,339,000 after buying an additional 272,506 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays set a $1,085.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,068.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total value of $63,426.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,636. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $1,194,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,195 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NOW opened at $961.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,007.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $957.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.