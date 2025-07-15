Concord Asset Management LLC VA Buys 440 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,512 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,039,667 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $12,528,961,000 after buying an additional 487,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,079,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,260,178,000 after purchasing an additional 253,078 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,230,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,663,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,588,422,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,338,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,094,000 after purchasing an additional 587,036 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $197.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.15. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $248.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $235.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.