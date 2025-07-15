Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Sells 1,370 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.