Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Sells 1,370 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHX opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
