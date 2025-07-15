Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Sells 1,786 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128,380 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,005,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,679,000 after buying an additional 3,557,370 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,704.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 3,403,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,679 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day moving average is $77.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

