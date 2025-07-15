Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Increased by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

VCIT stock opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3207 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

