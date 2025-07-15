S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. GHE LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $530.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $162.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $516.12 and a 200 day moving average of $505.69. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $545.39.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.79.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

