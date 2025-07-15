BluePointe Capital Management LLC Invests $264,000 in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.57.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Baird R W lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

