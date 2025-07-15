Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,067 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Level Private LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.1% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.12.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

