Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $18,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 245.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 57,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $268.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Melius Research upgraded Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.21.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG opened at $244.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.01 and its 200-day moving average is $235.31. The stock has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.82 and a twelve month high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

