Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Invests $1.24 Million in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $414.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $416.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.53. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.17 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

