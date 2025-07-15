Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $3.03 Billion Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,282,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,666 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,031,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE JNJ opened at $156.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $377.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.