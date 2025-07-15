Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17,897.4% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 879,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,802,000 after acquiring an additional 874,289 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.0%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.91 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $377.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.