Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $952,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,592,000 after buying an additional 10,754,386 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 148,942.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,614,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,863 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,724 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,023,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,046 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,707.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,448,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

SPYG opened at $96.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day moving average of $87.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.