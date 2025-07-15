PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 3,855 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 979,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,975,000 after acquiring an additional 65,041 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 209,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 111.4% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 92,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 48,784 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.65. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.