Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Position Lifted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 71.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Oracle by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 711,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $99,445,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in Oracle by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.37.

Oracle Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $229.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.76 and its 200-day moving average is $166.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $241.44. The firm has a market cap of $643.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,366 shares of company stock worth $84,784,653 in the last three months. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.