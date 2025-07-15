Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Sells 21,962 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,962 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $113.12 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.37.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
