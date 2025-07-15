Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Reduced by Hager Investment Management Services LLC

Hager Investment Management Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.88.

Adobe Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $366.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $395.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.67. The company has a market cap of $155.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

