Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 834 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 54,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.5%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $220.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The firm has a market cap of $199.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.40.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Arete initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.49.

Read Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.