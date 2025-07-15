Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 344 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Stack Financial Management Inc lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 93,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 296,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 749,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,329,000 after purchasing an additional 30,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

