Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,106 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in NIKE by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NIKE from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.15.

NIKE Stock Down 0.3%

NKE stock opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.24.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

