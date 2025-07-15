Winslow Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,180 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up approximately 2.1% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 248,399 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 89,521 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 89,041 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $122.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.76. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.37.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

