Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Decreased by Sage Private Wealth Group LLC

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 234,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 11,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 2.3%

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $175.64 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $183.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.38. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.