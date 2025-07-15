Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 45,848 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,848 shares during the period. CocaCola comprises approximately 1.0% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $46,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth $3,402,151,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,802,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,756 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,103,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,819 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CocaCola by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,949,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,337,000 after buying an additional 12,222,885 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CocaCola by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,566,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,537,000 after buying an additional 3,791,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra Research upgraded CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.