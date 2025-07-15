Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $270,000 Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. BXM Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.95. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $299.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

