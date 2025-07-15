Florida Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $139.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.19. The firm has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.88. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 1,150,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $137,826,186.20. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 73,006,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,746,121,435.60. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $142,573,261.20. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 82,171,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,844,191,703.20. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092 in the last three months. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Piper Sandler began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

