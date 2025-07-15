Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,276 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092,558 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,590 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,530 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185,258 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $181.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.5%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $180.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.41. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.84 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

